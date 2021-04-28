A TEENAGE drug dealer has avoided going to jail after he was caught trafficking cannabis.

Niall Francis Chilcott, 19, of East Usk Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order at the city’s magistrates’ court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug with intent to supply.

Chilcott admitted committing the offence in Newport on July 22, 2020.

MORE NEWS

He was ordered to do unpaid work for 150 hours and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Chilcott must pay £595 in costs and a surcharge.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.