A TEENAGE drug dealer has avoided going to jail after he was caught trafficking cannabis.
Niall Francis Chilcott, 19, of East Usk Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order at the city’s magistrates’ court.
The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug with intent to supply.
Chilcott admitted committing the offence in Newport on July 22, 2020.
He was ordered to do unpaid work for 150 hours and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Chilcott must pay £595 in costs and a surcharge.
The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.