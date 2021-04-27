A TEENAGER was warned he faces time behind bars in a young offender institution for attempting to rob a man of his bike.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Connor Griffiths, 19, of Ashgrove, Hengoed, Caerphilly, admitted the charge.
The offence took place on August 22, 2020.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Griffiths: “You have pleaded guilty to a serious offence.
“Custody is almost inevitable.”
The defendant was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Harry Baker.
Sentence was adjourned until May 24.
Griffiths was remanded in custody until then.