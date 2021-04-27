POLICE are investigating a suspected case of arson attack in Newport.
Gwent Police are looking into an incident, believed to be arson, which occurred on Newport's Fosse Road on Monday, April 26.
The fire caused damage to the person's home and car, with no injuries reported.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers attended, assisting the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, after a fire was started in the garden of a property at around 1.10am, which caused damage to the owner’s home and car. No injuries were reported."
The spokesperson added: "Enquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information that could help our enquiries, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100144631.
"You can also send us a message via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
