A POPULAR Welsh award-winning choir will be headlining a spring concert – with all proceeds going to a Welsh cancer charity.

Only Men Aloud will be performing at the spring concert hosted by Tenovus Cancer Care.

The choir have been a staple in the music world for more than 20 years and have put together a special performance for the evening. There will also be solo performances from Craig Yates and Steffan Hughes – both members of the choir.

They will be joined by Catrin Finch, the internationally renowned harpist, composer and Tenovus Cancer Care patron as well as Pontnewydd Male Voice Choir, Cor Heol y March, Andrew Bowsher and Tenovus Cancer Care’s virtual Sing with Us choir.

The event will be hosted by BBC Wales journalist and Tenovus Cancer Care patron Carl Edwards.

The performance will take place on Thursday, April 29 – with ticketholders being able to watch from the comfort of their own homes – as well as be able to watch at a later date.

Mr Yates said: “We’re happy to be able to help the charity raise money so it can continue to support cancer patients in communities across the country.

“We know how much cancer patients value the services the charity provides and keeping those services going during the coronavirus crisis and beyond is very important.

“We’d love as many people as possible to join us on Thursday, April 29 so we can have some fun and raise as much money as possible for this wonderful charity.”

Tickets cost £6 and can be bought through https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/musical-spring-concert-only-men-aloud-tickets-147141685743

All funds raised from this event will go towards the charity’s services, which continue to support cancer patients and their loved ones in the community.