THE line-up for Wireless Festival 2021 has been announced by event organisers.
The festival is scheduled for September 10 to September 12 and will take place in Crystal Palace Park in South London.
Skepta, Future and Migos have been confirmed as the headline acts.
Rapper Future will headline Friday, grime artist Skepta is the main act for Saturday and hip-hop trio Migos top the bill for Sunday.
Meek Mill, D Block Europe, AJ Tracey and Megan Thee Stallion will also perform at the festival.
Lil Baby, Young Thug, Rick Ross, Headie One, Uzi Vert and Swae Lee also feature on the line-up.
Wireless 2021 line-up has landed 🛬 Final release tickets on sale 12pm Thursday 29th April 🔥 Like and tag your mates for a chance to win 4x VIP weekend tickets to #Wirelessfest 🤯 https://t.co/92uryjpvs7 pic.twitter.com/HReOu13tGC— Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) April 27, 2021
A number of the artists on the line-up, including Skepta and Meek Mill, had been scheduled to play at the cancelled 2020 festival.
The Government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest, which would mean larger events – including festivals – could go ahead.
However some festivals, including Glastonbury and Boomtown, have previously announced they will not take place in 2021.
Tickets for Wireless Festival go on sale at midday on Thursday.