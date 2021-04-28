RESIDENTS living beside Machen Mountain in Caerphilly borough say they have spent days “worried and on edge” after more than 400 grass fires wrecked the landscape.

The fires started last Thursday, and on Tuesday fire crews were still at the scene, as another fire broke out on the Cwm Fedw side of the mountain in the early afternoon.

By then crews had already extinguished fires, thought to be caused deliberately, across more than 50 hectares – the equivalent to 70 football pitches.

People living nearby have been advised to close their windows and doors, but many said they couldn’t help come out to look, because they are so worried.

Dr Caroline Rae and husband Peter Whittaker said they’ve “lived on edge for days” and have struggled sleeping due to the possibility of evacuation.

Dr Caroline Rae and husband Peter Whittaker

“It’s been an awful few days – all sorts has been swirling around in our heads,” Dr Rae explained on Tuesday from her home right next to the then smoking mountain at Cwm Fedw.

“We were told of the possibility of evacuation. That means there could be risk to life and property.

“What do you decide to preserve from your home within an hour’s notice? It’s not something you can prepare for.

“I’ve struggled to sleep for a while. I’m constantly looking at it thinking, ‘oh it [the fire] is getting smaller, no it’s getting bigger’. How can you rest when that’s outside your door?

“Our neighbour with small children was up all night on Sunday and they’d packed their bags to leave.”

The view from the Cwm Fedw side of the mountain on Tuesday

Machen Mountain on Tuesday

The view from the Cwm Fedw side of the mountain on Tuesday

Dr Rae echoed sentiments of all residents in thanking South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, who they have watched work tirelessly to keep them safe.

“I can’t tell you how much respect I have for these people, I’m in awe of them,” she added.

A fireman keeping residents updated on Tuesday explained the possible issues in the aftermath of the fires.

He spoke of the possibility of a landslide in future months if consistent rain falls, and said it is likely fires could have been controlled better if the land wasn’t “full of brash”.

Since diseased trees were felled on the mountain four years ago, brash – a term given to the debris left behind – has not been removed properly, residents say.

The mountain is looked after by Natural Resources Wales, which was approached for comment.

Keen gardener Malcolm Jones, who also lives nearby, said: “It used to be lovely on that mountain, with plenty of nice walks.

Malcolm Jones

Machen Mountain on Tuesday

“Half the walks are now overgrown because people haven’t been going up there since they felled the trees.

“There have been plenty of fires on the mountain, but nothing like this, and I’ve never known it last so long. It’s unbelievable really, and very concerning."

Anne Southwell, who lives next to the foot of the mountain, said: “At first it seemed like it would be well away from us, but it has come right across almost to the bottom of the mountain now.

Anne Southwell

The view of the mountain for residents at Cwm Fedw

“Each morning it has been smouldering. Especially on Sunday – when the wind was blowing towards us, the smell was horrendous.

“We’re hoping this is the last day of it now. Some rain would be very welcome.”

Shannon Carroll, who owns a horse in a nearby field on the Risca side of the mountain, says the fires have been devastating for wildlife.

Residents described the nature on the mountain as “special”, and explained how it isn’t uncommon to see glow-worms there.

Ms Carroll said: “On Sunday evening this side of the mountain was just orange. It was unbelievable.

Residents watching as fire crews deal with fires for the fourth day in succession

The view from near Ms Carroll's house to the mountain

“My mum called me and told me about it, but I didn’t really comprehend how bad it could be, and didn’t think the horses would be in danger.

“When I got here the flames were engulfing the trees because the wind was so strong. It was really scary.

“It’s worrying that there have been so many fires in a short space of time. Whoever is starting them, I hope they start thinking about how it affects people’s lives, and how it impacts our animals here.

“I drove from Maindee worried sick that the horses were in trouble on Sunday."

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "We understand the fires are causing a heavy amount of smoke in the areas nearby and residents have been advised to close windows and doors as a safety precaution.

"Our Fire Crime Unit have been working tirelessly in partnership with Operation Dawns Glaw, a multi-agency taskforce made up of specialists from key agencies across Wales which aims to reduce, and where possible, eliminate the impact of grass fires across Wales.

Machen Mountain on Tuesday

Fire at Machen Mountain on Tuesday afternoon

"As a service we have well-rehearsed plans in place to respond to incidents of this nature and are working with our partners to best protect the communities we serve.

"We are immensely proud of our staff's hard work and commitment to demonstrate our mission in keeping South Wales safe. From those providing 24/7 cover within our 999 control room to those working above and alongside the firefighters who are risking their lives at the scene.

"We also worked closely with our partners including police, the local authority and Natural Resources Wales who through our collaboration assisted with a helicopter which was crucial in our effective response."