A MAN with a long list of previous convictions who attacked a police officer in a hospital has been jailed for a “nasty set of offences”.
Gerard John Clogg, 49, of West Walk, Barry, was sent to prison for nearly a year at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker – a police constable – at the University Hospital of Wales in the capital city on January 25.
Clogg also admitted an offence under the Malicious Communications Act and breaching court orders, including a suspended prison sentence for racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.
The defendant was jailed for a total of 44 weeks.
Clogg was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge after his release from custody.
The court was told he has a long history of offending and his latest crimes were a “nasty set of offences”.
