CONCERN is growing for a man who has been missing for nearly a week.
Callum McConnell, 33, was last seen leaving Coventry's Cauldron Centre on Wednesday, April 21, at around 2pm.
Coventry Police believe that he may be in the Cardiff area and are "growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."
According to West Midlands Police: "Callum is described as approx 5ft 10ins tall, with short mousey hair, a moustache, and beard. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, and grey trainers.
"The public are advised not to approach him, but call 999 if you see him, or contact us via live chat with info."
West Midlands Police can be contacted via live chat via west-midlands.police.uk/contact-us#
Their live chat facility is currently available between 8am and midnight.
As specified above people are advised not to approach McConnell and to call 999 - rather than 101 - if they see him.