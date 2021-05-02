RESIDENTS and community groups in Monmouthshire can get involved and enjoy the nature and wildlife in their own gardens or local open spaces thanks to a new council scheme.
Monmouthshire County Council's Resilient Greater Gwent project is being funded by Welsh Government’s Enabling of Natural Resources and Wellbeing Grant, and aims to promote nature to encourage communities to value their landscapes and wildlife and to also get involved for their own health and wellbeing. Residents are able to apply for pollinator packs, which include all the tools needed to create a pollinating paradise in their own green spaces.
It comes at a time where pollinators are in decline across Wales, Britain and Europe and have been for many years.
In Wales, the main groups of pollinators are bees and wasps, flies (including hoverflies), butterflies, moths and beetles. Collectively, these are responsible for pollinating approximately 75 per cent of temperate flowering plant species and critical to maintaining human life.
Residents wishing to turn their garden’s into the perfect habitat for pollinating species, can apply for a free ‘Pollinator Pack’. The pack includes:
• Wildflower seeds to scatter in gardens to grow a beautiful variety of pollinator friendly plants and flowers
• An insect house to attract a variety of species
• Illustrated wildlife guides to help identify the visitors that are attracted to green spaces
Monmouthshire residents are also being offered the chance to loan a trail camera to record wildlife in community gardens, open spaces or school grounds. These portable infrared trail cameras use motion sensors to record images and video of animals or birds that might pass by. The LED array even allows video footage and pictures to be captured in complete darkness.
These trail cameras are available to loan free of charge. The cameras will be available to community groups, their members as well as schools.
To apply for a free pollinator pack or to loan one of our wildlife cameras, email helenfairbank@monmouthshire.gov.uk