Here is a round up of public notices published in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Iceland Foods Limited has applied for a new premises licence for the food warehouse, Units 9 and 10, Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport, for the retail sale of alcohol off the premises from Monday to Sunday 7am to 11pm.

* Rubin Lewis O'Brien, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Idris Emmanuel (deceased), formerly of 10 Green Acre, Two Locks, Cwmbran, who died on October 20, 2020.

* J Plant Ltd, trading as J Plant Ltd, of Isca Works, Mill Parade, Newport, has applied for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Isca Works, Mill Parade, Newport, as an operating centre for nine goods vehicles and for one trailer.

* Rubin Lewis O'Brien, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Keith Gerald Shepherd (deceased), formerly of 50 Stiels, Coedeva, Cwmbran, who died on December 27, 2020.

* Rubin Lewis O'Brien, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Anne Elizabeth Witcomb (deceased), formerly of 19 Churchwood, Griffithstown, Pontypool, who died on October 21, 2020.

* The Marine Management Organisation has carried out an Environmental Impact Assessment under the Marine Works (EIA) Regulations 2007 in relation to the Aggregate Dredge Area 531 (between Newport and Clevedon in the Severn Estuary). In accordance with Regulation 22 of the Regulations, the MMO has decided to grant EIA consent for the project on March 31, 2021, subject to certain conditions being imposed. Full details of the decision, including the environmental information taken into consideration, the main reasons and considerations on which the EIA consent decision was based, and the conditions attached to the consent can be found at marinelicensing.org.

* Roe Timberframe Ltd, trading as Enterprise Road, Westwood Industrial Estate, Margate, Kent, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 3, Tarfarnaubach Industrial Estate, Tarfarnaubach, Tredegar, as an operating centre for six goods vehicles.

* Jo Wright, trading as Cemex UK Operations Ltd, of Cemex UK Ltd, 1st Floor Cemex House, Everus Way, Rugby, is applying to change an existing goods operator's licence to add an operating centre to keep two goods vehicles at Cemex Newport Readymic Plant, Eastern Wharf, Corporation Road, Newport.

* Matthew Maloney, trading as Lifting Specialists UK Ltd, of 74 Viaduct Court, Lower Cwm, Pontypool, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Lifting Specialists UK Ltd, Mamhilad Park Estate, Pontypoo, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and one trailer.