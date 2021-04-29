WITH the 2021 Senedd Election just one week away, here the candidates for Monmouth explain why they believe you should vote for them.

Susan Boucher - Reform UK

Welsh children once again find themselves at the bottom of educational attainment tables for the UK.

Lockdowns have had a huge impact on our children’s education, particularly Labour’s policy of banning outdoor sports and keeping children out of class.

Now that we have vaccines, new treatments and knowledge of who is at risk from Covid, we must use this information to manage the disease.

A targeted protection strategy is the best way to ensure a workable policy that doesn’t inflict so much damage on our communities by shutting schools and businesses.

We believe in cutting waste and reducing taxes.

Wales has 22 councils delivering similar services at a great cost to taxpayers.

We will reduce the number of councils and chief executives earning up to £180,000 by half and use the savings to freeze council tax.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on our already struggling high streets and sadly Monmouth High Street is no different.

The high street is such an important asset for our community.

It’s where we support local businesses, meet friends and socialise.

We will introduce an internet sales tax and use the money to cancel business rates to help local businesses.

Ian Roy Chandler - Green Party

I’m standing for election as I feel we need more Senedd members who put people’s well-being before party interests.

We must ensure that everyone in Wales has a secure future by creating thousands of new jobs, introducing a universal basic income, tackling the climate and nature emergency, investing in integrated health and social care systems, and providing high quality education and training.

The Wales Green Party present a bold, secure plan for how to do this, and a vote for the Greens helps us to make that plan a reality.

If elected, I will fight for investment in our towns and villages, giving local communities the power and resources to rebuild Wales from the bottom up, and supporting new businesses, community organisations and arts groups to regenerate our high streets.

It is through listening to what communities need, and investing in local projects that we can build back better after this pandemic, and ensure everyone in Monmouth has access to the facilities we need.

The Greens have a great chance of getting our first seats in the Senedd this May. A vote for the Greens would help us make history and achieve this.

Peter Alan Fox - Conservative

I love our part of Wales; I live here, work here and have raised my family here.

My career in public service has spanned almost 20 five years, 13 of which I have been the leader of Monmouthshire County Council.

I have proven that I have what it takes to strongly represent this constituency.

I have a reputation for getting things done, I work hard and don’t offer just fine words.

My political career to date has been built on getting results.

As MCC leader I have overseen the delivery of many new schools; a new livestock market; town centre improvements; new models of social care and much more.

I’m committed to seeing social justice delivered and tackling the huge issue of climate change, something so important as we think about the world we want to leave to our grandchildren.

If elected my first priority would be the recovery from this devastating pandemic.

We need to get the country back on its feet; support businesses like never before; address issues like mental health, loneliness, homelessness and poverty as a result of the pandemic.

If you vote for me and put your trust in me I will not let you down.

Elspeth Agnes Pearl Hill - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews

I am standing with Freedom Alliance as your candidate for Monmouth.

I'm Scottish but moved to Wales in 2005, and now call it home. I'm a working full-time mum and paediatric nurse of 37 years, a profession I hold dear. I'm now also a grandmother to two young children, and this is why I am standing. I'm an active member of my small local community and have been involved with the Heads of the Valleys A465 roadworks and have been interviewed on radio and TV regarding the impact on our village and surrounding area.

I am standing as I cannot stand by and watch more lockdown tragedies, which have affected the old and the young to the greatest extent.

I stand for freedom that my grandparents died for, and want to protect that for future generations.

I want to put the Welsh people's wellbeing and family life first. I demand a return to a better "normal" where the people are in charge and hope you will help make it happen. Thank you.

Hugh Michael Andrew Kocan - Plaid Cymru

I am 24, born and raised in Abergavenny.

I have studied at both Swansea and Cardiff University, focusing on economics and the economy of Wales.

Currently I work for a Welsh based non profit organisation.

My earliest political memory is the 2008 financial crash, and since then all I have known is austerity, cuts to public services, and the erosion of our communities. The decisions made by both the Welsh and Westminster governments have weakened our hospitals, schools and towns.

The coronavirus pandemic has revealed the flaws inherent to the system.

If elected, I hope to help rebuild our communities by focusing on:

Developing a strong local economy by investing and supporting local business and agriculture over multinational corporations;

Investment in a cooperatively run, not for profit transport network;

Improving broadband coverage in Monmouth to help businesses grow, and to encourage people to work locally, rather than in Cardiff;

Supporting citizen’s assemblies and bringing power closer to the people;

Helping young people in finding affordable housing and employment.

The past year has shown that people can work together for the benefit of our communities. It is time our political class gave our communities the support they deserve.

Catrin Myfanwy Maby - Labour

I trained as an engineer, but moved into working on energy efficiency in housing when I heard about families struggling to keep warm and afford their energy bills.

I have worked for 30 years on sustainable energy and fuel poverty, and am increasingly concerned about climate change and environmental pollution. This is urgent now.

I have been an adviser, technical consultant, charity chief executive, and business director, and will use this experience to make a difference politically.

I am horrified by increasing social inequality, and what this does to people’s lives. And I feel very strongly about the need for integrity in public life.

I live near Monmouth and my grandfather grew up on a farm near Raglan. I have a strong sense of my Welsh identity.

My priorities for the Senedd are: action on climate change and environmental pollution; secure, affordable housing for everyone; integrated, sustainable transport systems; better jobs closer to home; education and lifelong learning for all; and well-resourced, integrated health and social care provision.

Nick Ramsay - Independent

Over the last 14 years I’ve dealt with thousands of constituent cases, fought many local campaigns and been a constructive voice for the Monmouth constituency in the Senedd.

Tackling the pandemic remains the top priority and building back better, fairer and greener.

If re-elected I will continue to defend health services at Nevill Hall, ensuring it thrives as a local general hospital.

I will press the Welsh Government to reform business rates, supporting our high streets and tourism sector.

We need a world-class transport infrastructure. Monmouthshire must be fully incorporated into the South Wales Metro with better rural bus services and a new public transport hub at the Celtic Manor.

Let’s establish more electric car charging stations, a green energy infrastructure and better rural Broadband to enable greater home-working and lower carbon emissions.

Our rural, farming communities need more support and job opportunities, particularly for young people.

We need to reform local government funding, keeping council tax and the Welsh rate of income tax as low as possible to sustain a competitive Welsh economy.

Let’s pull together, moving on from traditional partisan politics. I ask you for the opportunity to continue serving you as your Senedd member.

Mark John Reckless - Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party

Former MP, MS, a prominent and instrumental Brexiteer, lawyer, economist, husband and father. Wants to end devolution.

Jo Watkins - Liberal Democrats

I am 47, married, and have two school-age children.

We also have a family rescue-dog Nyima who we adopted from Newport City Dogs Home who we enjoy walking in the Gwent countryside.

I’m the Lib Dem Group Leader on Monmouthshire County Council and have chaired the democratic services committee and period dignity working group for the council. I am a keen environmentalist.

The Senedd needs to focus on swift action to combat climate change.

This is not just necessary to secure a safe and prosperous planet for future generations but also represents an opportunity for growth in new skills, business, jobs and innovation across Wales.

For example, to meet our climate commitments as a nation we need to transform how homes are heated in Wales, and replace our reliance on fossil fuels for heating and cooking with new, green clean electrical systems.

As it stands today we have neither the businesses nor skills in place in the country in sufficient numbers to meet that target.

By investing in education, skills and transformative technologies, Wales can lead the next industrial revolution – the environmental revolution – and become a world leader in the most single most impactful industry of the 21st century.

Laurence Williams - Gwlad - The Welsh Independence Party

Aged 57. Buildings engineer electrical.

Work in Guy's Hospital/Kings College, London as an engineering supervisor. Interests include: history and politics, battle re-enactment, singing (ex - Gwalia MVC), comedy and acting.

Senedd needs to break its London link to properly concentrate on Wales.

All the major parties, liblabcon greens, are based in London.

Wales needs Welsh parties, like they have in Ireland.

Rename it 'Sir Fynwy' over 'County of Monmouth' and make it a 'Free Port' like Braintree and Bicester to get the tourists and money in!

Maybe even a casino and ballroom like in Blackpool?!

