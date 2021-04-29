WITH the 2021 Senedd Election just one week away, here the candidates for Newport West explain why they believe you should vote for them.

Kevin Anthony Boucher - Reform UK

As we emerge from the pandemic it is vital that we focus on creating a business-friendly environment that will help to create jobs and prosperity.

Many businesses have closed due to lockdowns putting thousands out of work.

We commit to no more lockdowns.

Now that we have vaccines, new treatments and knowledge of who is at risk from Covid, we must use this information to manage the disease.

We must not inflict further damage our communities by shutting schools and businesses again.

We will build the M4 relief road.

Newport residents will benefit greatly from investment in jobs and infrastructure by delivering a solution to congestion around the Brynglas tunnels.

It is astonishing that Welsh Labour has spent more than a decade looking at this as well as spending more than £150 million and yet we still do not have a credible plan to solve the problem.

We must reduce waste in local government so that we can deliver lower taxes.

Wales has 22 councils delivering similar services at a great cost to taxpayers.

We will reduce this by half along with the number of chief executives earning up to £180,000 and use savings to freeze council tax.

Jayne Bryant - Labour

Born and bred in Newport and living in the Gaer, I’m proud of our city. We have much to be optimistic about.

Since my election in 2016, I have worked hard for our communities in Newport West – always speaking up on the issues that matter.

To serve our community we have the new state-of-the-art Grange hospital delivered ahead of schedule and on budget; millions invested in schools across the constituency; a new train service linking Rogerstone and Pye Corner to the city centre and investment secured to enhance our Transporter Bridge.

Newport has, and will always come first.

Here in Wales the Welsh Labour Government has put the health of the people first, with a cautious, science-based approach to the pandemic.

We have the best vaccination programme in the UK and we can look forward to better times ahead.

A vote for me, as the Welsh Labour candidate in Newport West, is a vote for the protection of our precious NHS, increased neighbourhood policing, a helping hand for young people, creation of green jobs and housing, improved public transport across the city and beyond, investment in our city centre and a fair recovery from the pandemic.

Jonathan Thomas Clark - Plaid Cymru

I will give Newport has a strong voice in the Senedd, and work hard to put the interests of Newport, first rather than party interests.

Newport must be at the forefront of the green energy revolution with our deep-water port, our highly skilled adaptable workforce, we are a natural centre for off-shore wind, tidal lagoons, tidal turbines and an Usk river barrage.

The Metro must deliver for Newport, saving our environment, our time and money including a railway station for Caerleon/Ponthir and an hourly rail service from Ebbw Vale.

We need to end street homelessness and need affordable homes prioritised for local residents.

We need a protected green belt for Newport and Wales.

Wales lacks, a serious well thought out integrated housing structure plan, a modern planning system and a realistic vision for strategically developing our housing for the future.

The proposed Cardiff City region and the Western Gateway project does not serve Newport.

Newport has suffered because of the obsession with directly competing with Cardiff and Cribs Causeway.

We need to focus on growing small local businesses that supply our needs as well as hosting the usual chains to bring life back to our city centre.

Michael James Enea - Conservative

I’m born and bred in Newport. I’ve lived here all my life and care passionately about our city.

The Welsh Conservatives will build an M4 Relief Road - alongside improvements to public transport.

We will strengthen grant funding support for our towns and city centres across Wales.

Regeneration and business support will boost our economy, trade and help create jobs.

We will scrap business rates for small businesses.

We will freeze council tax for two years.

We will provide better support for our schools and young people.

We will build new hospitals with extra funding for the NHS every year - for 3,000 more nurses and 1,200 doctors.

We will refund tuition fees for students who become doctors, nurses or teachers.

We will stop any further transfer of powers to Cardiff Bay.

Wales prospers as part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

Finally. Beware of Labour.

Some of the long term ‘alternatives’ to the scrapped M4 Relief Road include a congestion charge or motorway toll! A workplace car parking charge!

In the past, they have even suggested closing M4 motorway junctions around Newport. I say... end this madness! Get the M4 Relief Road done.

Steve Walter Marsh - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews.

I have lived in Wales all of my life. I’m from a small family and have three children and four grandchildren. I trained as an engineer and started my own business in 1996.

I made a choice to stand for the Freedom Alliance Wales as I disagree with the current political parties who have taken away our liberties and choices in life, the ultimate precious gift that every person was born with.

Sadly, people are not allowed to open the doors of their business, children are being made to wear a mask when they go to school, family and friends are not allowed to be together to celebrate an occasion or to say a final goodbye to their loved ones.

We started with a three week lockdown to flatten the curve, here we are 12 months on, nothing has changed, even with the introduction of vaccines and talk of further lockdowns.

I believe its everyone’s right to make their own choices on health and medication, after all it’s your body. So, if like myself you want to regain your right to freedom, vote for the Freedom Alliance Wales.

Let’s stop focusing on death and separation but life, love and harmony

John Edmunds Miller - Liberal Democrats

I urge you not to choose the usual suspects.

Tory corruption is now rife.

Fourteen ministers in Johnson's cabinet have received donations from Russians, David Cameron's lobbying shenanigans, Matt Hancock's sister, the list becomes endless.

A glance around the city suggests that Labour have given up.

They have produced a herd of white elephants in Wales which include Dragon Studios and the Circuit of Wales.

They have no vision.

As for Plaid, personally I would not completely rule out independence ever, but in the current economic environment it would be complete folly.

By contrast, the only Lib Dem minister in the bay Kirsty Williams, has overseen a vast improvement in educational performance according to the OECD.

When in local government, we were responsible for resurrecting the Friars Walk project (subsequently bungled by Labour), linking Tredegar House with the National Trust and having a fundamental role in bringing the Welsh FA to the sports village.

Newport as a city has seen its confidence slowly evaporating.

Please help me to address this by putting recovery first. Trialling Universal Basic Income and funding our high streets to get the economy moving.

Giving mental health the focus it deserves and building 30,000 social homes across Wales to end homelessness

Amelia Womack - Green Party

This is a really exciting election, and Greens have a real shot at getting our first, much needed representatives in the Senedd.

If elected, I would fight for the secure future that people in Newport desperately need, through investment in communities to improve health care, business, housing and education.

Green voices have a massive impact, and I would hold the Welsh government to account, ensuring all policy decisions put people and planet first.

Only the Green Parties manifesto illustrates a clear plan of how we can recover from this devastating pandemic in a way that prioritises what communities need, whilst simultaneously taking action to address the climate emergency.

Our Green Transformation Fund is a perfect example of this, investing in Green energy to create much needed jobs, as well as generating the income needed to ensure a fairer Wales for everyone. Advocating for a Universal Basic Income in Wales would mean every person has the support they need, tackling so many of the problems people in Newport face every day.

I believe in a secure, bright future for Newport and for Wales, and the Green Party, backed by our Green Transformation Fund can deliver it.

