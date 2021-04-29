A NEWLY-OPENED home and furniture emporium stacked with modern and vintage items allows people to browse to their heart's content.

The St David's Hospice Care warehouse in Cwmbran is jam-packed with all manner of good quality furniture, china, sofas and an eclectic array of the more unusual of items.

Emma Saysell, chief executive of St David's Hospice Care, said: "The warehouse is where we are storing our excess stock. It offers bargain hunters the chance to take their time and have an unhurried browse around to see the kind of merchandise we have.

"The covid pandemic and the lockdown hit us really hard and with our high street shops only just now re-opening, and we are looking forward to people supporting us over the coming weeks and months.

MORE NEWS:

"The new warehouse is an Aladdin's Cave of all sorts of items. People can take their time and have a good nosey and

Manager John Wheat has been busy setting up the warehouse at Ty Coch Way, Cwmbran.

John said: "The range and sheer variety of the items that we have here is simply mind boggling.

"We have a wide-range of items, including some vintage and well-loved items. We are also using the warehouse to supply our shops. There is plenty to see, pop in if you are in the area, we would love to see you."

The Home and Furniture Warehouse, which is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday, is on the Withy Court Industrial Estate, Ty Coch Way, Cwmbran, NP44 7EZ opposite Festive Productions.

All pictures: DBPR