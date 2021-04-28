A BRAND new touring summer festival will be coming to Cardiff's Bute Park this summer, brought to you by Adventure Cinema - the Film and Food Fest 2021.

They festival has announced its first set of comedy hosts, with the likes of Ivo Graham and Eshaan Akbar set to deliver side-splitting sets.

Also confirmed are local street food traders for guests to enjoy from the likes of Bad Boy Burgers and Nomad Waffles, accompanying open-air screenings of family favourites, cult classics and modern blockbusters.

Film and Food Fest is also on a mission to find the UK’s best short filmmakers to screen their work in a special showcase on the Thursday evening of each event.

3D images of what the event would look like.

Submissions for the showcase can be made through the link below. For more information on tickets for Film and Food Fest, visit filmandfoodfest.com.

Adventure Cinema’s inaugural Film and Food Fest will be hosted by some of the UK’s most exciting comedians.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights welcome hilarious comedy names such as Ivo Graham and Eshaan Akbar, who are known for their brilliant appearances on Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo and more and are set to offer a cinema-comedy experience like no other.

Ivo Graham was named one of the best young comedians around by Time Out and The Scotsman had to say that Eshaan Akbar is a fine comic entertainer, an intelligent maker of points and a wealth of fascinating facts.

Other hosts include Josh Jones who has been named as one of Chortle’s Ones to Watch in 2019 and has become a regular at some of the biggest comedy clubs in the country.

Nomad Waffles - one of the traders that will be at the event.

All will be performing stand up sets before the evening movies get under way at Film and Food Fest 2021.

The team behind Film and Food Fest have curated a mouth-watering range of street food from local traders to match its blockbuster weekend of movies and comedy.

Expect delicious eateries such as The Dog House, who specialise in American cuisine, Battered Shack, where your dreams of eating everything battered can come true and many more.

Think gourmet burgers from Bad Boy Burgers,hand crafted waffles on a stick from Nomad Waffles, to loaded treats from Cheeky Pancake and Asian specials by Desert Island Dumplings.

While Friday to Sunday in each city will focus on the big movies such as Dirty Dancing, The Greatest Showman, Joker, Onward and more, Thursday nights are all about short film.

Film and Food Fest will feature a special showcase of short movies from some of each region's finest independent filmmakers.

Excited to highlight and support the work of local creatives, Film & Food Fest has opened up its submission centre to offer the chance to feature upcoming filmmakers' movies on the big screen.

For more information on applying, visit https://www.reelsolutions.co.uk/submission-page/.

Adventure Cinema will also be donating £2 from every ticket sold for the short film nights to support local film organisations within each city.

To ensure the safety of its events, Film and Food Fest will be taking place exclusively in socially spacious, outdoor venues across the country.

There will also be other measures in place, meaning the festival will be 100-per-cent compliant with government safety guidelines.

The ultimate summer stay-cation, adult tickets start at £16.50 and a booking fee.

For afternoon showings, children 12 years and under go half-price (plus booking fee). For more information, visit filmandfoodfest.com.

Ticket holders will be offered a 100 per cent money-back guarantee should anything mean that the events cannot go ahead.

All short film submissions, please visit https://www.reelsolutions.co.uk/submission-page/.

