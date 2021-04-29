A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

IMRAN HUSSAIN, 40, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to being nearly three times the drink drive limit.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £395 in costs and a surcharge.

JAKE WILLIAMS, 25, of Emlyn Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted being more than twice the drink drive limit.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ANTONIO PROWSE, 18, of Frederick Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing criminal damage to a glass window.

He was ordered to pay £472 in compensation and a surcharge.

RHYS BEYNON LEWIS, 27, of Elan Way, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL PUCACCO, 27, of no fixed abode, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possessing heroin and being in breach of a conditional discharge.

GLENMORE BROWN, 36, of Naunton Road, Gloucester, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with cocaine in his blood on the M48 in Chepstow.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AIDAN POTTENGER, 28, of Marlborough Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £219 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour on Commercial Street.

JASON TAYLOR, 20, of Bagley Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted taking a vehicle without consent.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

HANNAH NEWBURY, 27, of Bluebell Drive, Cardiff, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for five years after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and driving whilst disqualified in Newport.

She must complete a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

LEAH MARIE MORT, 36, of Station Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 74mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.