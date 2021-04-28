MOST Welsh residents think animal testing and experimentation in the UK should end, according to research published by Yougov and animal protection group Cruelty Free International.

Sixty-one per cent of Welsh residents believe that animal testing and research should end in the UK, with 70 per cent believing that the UK should set deadlines to phase out animal testing.

The online poll revealed that support for the use of available alternatives to animal experiments was extremely high in Wales, with 83 per cent of the public finding it unacceptable to conduct animal experiments when non-animal alternative methods were available.

The results from the polling in Wales revealed:

83 per cent find it unacceptable to conduct experiments on animals when non-animal alternatives research methods are available.

81 per cent agree that science and innovation funding should be prioritised to support alternatives to animal experiments.

74 per cent find experiments on cats unacceptable; 76 per cent find experiments on dogs unacceptable; 74 per cent find experiments on monkeys unacceptable.

The most recent government data shows that 3.4 million animal-based tests were conducted in 2019, mostly using mice, fish, rats and birds. More than half of the tests involved experimental procedures, and the rest involved the creation and breeding of genetically modified animals.

Of the tests involving experimental procedures, one per cent were carried out on “specially protected species” such as cats, dogs and primates. In the past decade, animal experimentation has reduced by just nine per cent.

READ MORE:

Kerry Postlewhite, Director of Public Affairs at Cruelty Free International said: “Our research shows that the Welsh public is overwhelmingly supportive of a phased-out end to animal testing in the UK with deadlines applied.

“At Cruelty Free International, we are calling on government to outline an action plan setting out a pro-active strategy for ending reliance on outdated and unreliable animal experiments.

“Like those deployed in other important policy areas such as climate emissions and pollution, the roadmap should contain agreed milestones, targets and timetables.”

Wales has had its own controversies around animal experimentation. Cardiff University came under fire in 2012, when it was revealed that researchers at the university had sewn a group of kittens’ eyelids shut in 2010, to study its effect on their brain development.

The revelation drew criticism from the then-deputy leader of Cardiff Council, Ralph Cook, who called the act “reprehensible” but the university defended its work, saying that such testing was necessary to understand human sight conditions.

Postlewhite says that there are often far more useful alternatives available.

“New non-animal methods, or new approach methodologies (NAMS), promise to deliver safer chemicals and more effective medicines more quickly and at less cost,” she said.

She added: “Yet, whilst NAMS are regularly shown to demonstrate far higher relevance to human diseases, and widely supported by the general public, they continually to be woefully underfunded.

“Not only do animal experiments cause inexcusable suffering to animals in laboratories, they are also not rooted in science, it is time that we adopted a fundamentally different approach and followed both the science and public opinion.”

This article originally appeared on our sister site The National.