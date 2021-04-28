CAN you help find a lost dog?
Ozzie the cross brown/white/black beagle went missing from the Haverfordwest Race Course area on Monday, April 26.
He was sighted at Portfield Gate at 1pm on the same day.
Ozzie is wearing a black harness and is microchipped.
Owner Georgia Jarvis has warned that Ozzie is a rescue dog and easily spooked so do not chase.
If found you can contact Drone SAR For Lost Dogs UK on Facebook.
There's also a Facebook page dedicated to missing Ozzie which can be accessed here.