Oakley Blake Ward was born on April 14, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. His parents are Laura Cheshire and Lyndon Ward, of Cwmbran, and his siblings are Katie-Lee Ward (17), Euwan Ward (13), and Jake Ryan (six).

Imogen Barbara Lloyd was due on April 22 but made her entrance on April 5, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 8oz. She is the first child of Emily Llewellyn and Thomas Lloyd, of Cwmbran.

Elias Robert Eric Lo was born on his mum's birthday, April 14, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 7oz. His mum and dad are Harley Grange and Ryan Lo, of Cwmbran, and his big sister is Mia Ivins (eight).

Delilah Rose Maureen Beecham was born on April 14, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 14oz. She is the first child of Mackenzie Beecham and Allan Sambrook, of Swffryd.

This is Chaya Morgan-Thomas, who arrived at the Heath University Hospital in Cardiff on February 28, weighing 5lbs 8oz. She is the first child of Ben Thomas and Tianna Morgan-Seivwright, of Newport. Baby Chaya was born with Gastroschisis. She had an abnormal abdominal wall and when she was born both her intestines and ovaries where outside of her body. She underwent surgery at the Heath and was transferred to the Grange University Hospital near Cwmbran four weeks later. After another week she was allowed home.

Gracie Kathryn-Ann Graves was born on April 8, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 8oz. Her parents are Keli Livings and Alex Graves, of Pontypool, and her big brothers are Cole (nine) and Myles (one).