A GROUP of homeowners in South Wales with Japanese Knotweed in their gardens have won large compensation claims for damages totally £42,500.

Four residents, who all live on Cwmamman Road in the Amman Valley, Carmarthenshire, have successfully sued Network Rail for Japanese Knotweed encroachment to their properties.

The neighbours, who were all represented by Liverpool law firm High Street Solicitors, each have the deadly plant at the back of their gardens.

It is renowned for causing structural damages and creating issues, causing interference with draining pipes and growing into small cracks or joints where it can expand and break them.

Some of the homeowners also have the invasive knotweed growing near to their paths at the side of their homes.

But with the help of High Street Solicitors, the homeowners have won a combined total of £42,500 for the damages and treatment of Japanese Knotweed to their properties.

As part of the claims process, High Street Solicitors arranged for the infestation to be vetted and the knotweed was said to have been present on the properties for around a decade, growing to its current 2-2.5m in height which had caused major concern amongst the property owners.

The plant is most commonly found near railway locations as it was traditionally used to support railway embankments and its surrounding. If the plant has grown up to a metre onto a property or piece of land, owners are entitled to make a claim.

Having noticed the Japanese Knotweed plant growing initially around five years ago and then moving closer and closer to their properties, the homeowners reached out to Network Rail Infrastructure Limited but the company wasn’t responsive. The knotweed had noticeably grown and increased in height.

But following a court ruling the homeowners have won a combined total of £42,500 for the damages to their properties.