FORMER Pembroke Grammar School teacher and loyal Pembroke Dock Harlequins RFC committee member Dennis Lloyd has died at the age of 92.

His death occurred peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, April 22, following a short illness.

The Quins RFC committee paid tribute saying: "Mr Lloyd loved every aspect of the club from ground maintenance through to mini and junior rugby; youth and senior rugby through to the management committee. He will certainly be missed at the club. Everyone at the club knew him, young to old; everyone spoke to him with the utmost respect, something that defined him as a person."

Mr Lloyd leaves his wife, Vicky, and a son and daughter Simon and Sarah and countless other ex-pupils and friends from across Pembrokeshire.

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Dennis on social media, often via the Quins Facebook page, many saying he introduced them to rugby or that he was a great teacher at school - or both.

Mr Lloyd lived in Shropshire Road, Pembroke Dock and his funeral will take place at Parc Gwyn crematorium on Friday, May 7. For those who wish to pay their respects to Mr Lloyd, the cortege will meet at Pembroke Dock Quins Rugby Club at 11.15am.

There will be family flowers only, but if desired, donations in lieu for the Paul Sartori Foundation and Pancreatic Cancer UK may be sent to John Roberts and Son, funeral directors, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN.