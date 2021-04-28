THE WOMAN who was found dead at a house in Bettws on Sunday evening has been named.

Kerry Bradford, 57, was found at an address on Monnow Way at around 6.15pm on April 25 - less than two hours after a man fell to his death from the Kingsway car park in Newport city centre.

Gwent Police have confirmed they are treating the deaths as linked, and Ms Bradford's death is being treated as suspicious.

Specialist officers are supporting her family.

READ MORE:

"Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in the Bettws area of Newport following the death of a woman," said a police spokesperson.

"57-year-old Kerry Bradford was found deceased at an address in Monnow Way at about 6.15pm on Sunday, April 25.

"The death is being treated as suspicious. Specialist officers are continuing to support the family and our thoughts remain with them.

"At this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death, which is being linked to another death on Sunday afternoon.

"At around 4.40pm we also had a call reporting that a man had fallen from the Kingsway car part in Newport city centre.

"The man was confirmed dead at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

"We’d like to thank the local community for their continued support as officers carry out enquiries in the local area."