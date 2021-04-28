A MAN has gone on trial accused of being responsible for killing a teenager in an alleged hit and run.

Derek Richards, 38, of Morgan Street, Blaenavon, has denied causing the death of Rhys Dobson by driving without due care and attention.

Cardiff Crown Court was told how the 19-year-old, from Pontypool, was struck during the early hours of Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Mr Dobson died on Varteg Road in Blaenavon at around 3.20am as he was walking home after a day out, the jury heard.

He had been socialising and drinking with colleagues from work.

Rhys Dobson with his father Colin

Richards is accused of killing him by hitting him whilst at the wheel of his black Citroen C3 car.

Alexander Greenwood, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was driving too fast for the conditions and failed to pay proper attention to the road, failed to brake and failed to avoid the collision.

“He caused the death of Rhys Dobson."

Mr Greenwood added: “"The prosecution's case is he didn't brake or stop after the collision.

“After hitting Mr Dobson, he killed him and left the scene."

The court was told the teenager was declared dead at the scene by the emergency services after having suffered catastrophic head injuries.

When Richards was arrested, he told police he thought he had hit "a piece of furniture" in the road.

He maintained that there was "nothing to suggest it was a person".

The jury heard the defendant’s Citroen C3 was found outside the Co-op supermarket in Blaenavon.

An examination of the car revealed it was travelling at 61mph at the point of impact on a stretch of road where the speed limit is 60mph.

PC Tony Parker, a forensic collision investigator with Gwent Police, cross-examined by Richards’ barrister Ieuan Bennett, said evidence suggested Mr Dobson had been struck only once.

The trial, which is being heard before Judge Nicola Jones, is expected to last five days.