WORK on an unstable rock face above a main route through the Wye Valley between Chepstow and Tintern has been further postponed by cold weather.

Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that, unfortunately, due to the ongoing unseasonably cold spell, it is not yet possible to commence the stabilisation works above the A466 at Wyndcliffe.

The work cannot resume until conditions are met as set out in the European Protected Species licence, which protects the bat colony at the site.

The A466 Wyndcliffe site is set up and work is ready to commence. However, the licence requires seven consecutive nights with temperatures at or exceeding eight degrees celcius to allow hibernating bats to leave their roosts.

Monitoring stations are being inspected regularly and work will commence as soon as possible once the terms of the licence have been met.

The council has said that it is "currently anticipated that the works should be able to start on Tuesday, May 4, with the road closure commencing on that day".

The council is also working with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to bring forward a one-day road closure on Bargain Wood Road, currently scheduled for May 4, to minimise any potential conflict. Updates on all the roadworks will be issued should any of the dates change.

Monmouthshire County Council officers are holding frequent meetings with the ecologist and contractors on the project to discuss the situation and revise the timetable. The collapsed rock face and cave system above have been confirmed as providing important bat species a roosting site to hibernate throughout the winter.

Throughout the road closure period - now expected to be a four-week period from 4th May - a full diversion will be in place allowing traffic to travel between Chepstow and Tintern. Drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs and not rely on satnav, as many of the local lanes are very narrow with limited opportunities for vehicles to pass. Cyclists will still be able to use the A466 during the closure.

For the latest information, visit monmouthshire.gov.uk/a466