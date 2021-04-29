A CRIMINAL with a long list of previous convictions is back behind bars for racist abuse at a supermarket car park.
Kyle Jones, 25, was jailed after he admitted intending to cause racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress outside Asda in Cwmbran on Friday, April 23.
The offence came just the day after he was handed a suspended prison sentence for the criminal damage of a shop window belonging to Iceland.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Jones, of The Mall, Cwmbran was jailed for a total of 30 weeks.
He was also ordered to pay his two victims £100 each in compensation following his release from custody for the incident at Asda.
The defendant was sent to prison in 2019 for spitting in the face of a policeman and punching a woman outside a supermarket.