THE WELSH Government has said it is in discussions with the other UK administrations over plans to allow the safe return of international travel.

This comes after the UK Government's transport secretary Grant Shapps said this morning that the NHS app will be used as a vaccine passport once overseas travel restarts.

The app would allow travellers from the UK to show whether they have had a vaccine or tested negative for the virus before they travel.

"In terms of vaccine certification, I can confirm we are working on an NHS application," Mr Shapps told Sky News. "Actually it will be the NHS app that is used for people when they book appointments with the NHS and so on, to be able to show you've had a vaccine or you've had testing.

"I'm working internationally with partners across the world to make sure that system can be internationally recognised, as that's the way forward.

"Actually, I'm chairing a meeting of the G7 secretaries of state for transport, my equivalents from America and Canada and all the G7 countries, next week on exactly this subject."

The app in question is only for NHS England, and does not allow people in Wales to access NHS services, such as booking GP appointments, order repeat prescriptions or get health information and advice.

However, the Welsh Government has said it is in discussions about plans for the return of international travel, and details will be announced "in due course."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are in discussions with the other UK governments about plans for allowing the safe return of international travel.

“Details will be confirmed in due course.”

The UK Government has set a provisional date of May 17 for overseas travel to resume. A "traffic light" system will be used to categorise different destinations, and what steps travellers will need to take before setting off and upon their return.

"I will set out towards the beginning of May," Mr Shapps said, "which countries fall into the various different categories."