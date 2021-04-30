THESE five people were recently punished at Newport Magistrates’ Court or Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court for breaking coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
PAUL ANTHONY BEDFORD, 47, of Gladstone Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations at the Brewers Fayre car park, Llanfoist, Abergavenny, by contravening a requirement not to leave or remain away from a place without reasonable excuse.
LEE ANTHONY PAYNE, 44, of High Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations at Charles Street, Tredegar, by contravening a requirement not to leave or remain away from a place without reasonable excuse.
SALEY PRICE, 36, of Penycoedcae Road, Beddau, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations in Brynmawr by leaving a local health protection area without reasonable excuse.
KIRSTY DAVIES, 35, of Hill Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations by contravening a requirement not to participate in a gathering in private.
PAUL WILLIAMS, 35, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations after he, without reasonable excuse, gathered in a premises indoors with a person who was not a member of his household, his carer or a person he was providing care to.