BLAENAVON Town Council and Gwent Police have condemned a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town last week.

It comes after Gwent Police received multiple reports of youngsters throwing eggs at passing cars between Sunday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 20.

The first report occurred at around 8.35pm on Sunday after two youths threw eggs at a car in Broad Street.

Gwent Police received a second report after a group of “between six and eight youths” threw eggs at car in Market Street at around 9.20pm on Sunday night, according to the victim.

A third report was received at around 9.25pm on Tuesday, April 20 in Middle Coedcae Road after eggs were thrown by a group of young people at a motorist driving near Blaenavon Heritage VC School.

Inspector Aled George said: “Distracting motorists while driving is very dangerous and throwing items, such as eggs, at moving vehicles could potentially result in a serious accident.

“We have already been provided with the names of some of those involved and these persons will be dealt with formally.

“I would urge anyone with any further information relating to the identity of those responsible for the anti-social behaviour or anyone who has any CCTV footage to call us on 101 or contact local neighbourhood officers.

“We’d like to remind youngsters that throwing eggs may be considered as criminal damage or causing a danger to road users.

“This or any other form of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and those caught will be prosecuted and could face a criminal record.”

A meeting was held between Gwent Police and Blaenavon Town Council on the issue on Monday, resulting in the police agreeing to step up foot patrols in the town, as well as the resumption of regular meetings between the town council, police and other partners, with the aim of updating the police on incidents and reviewing their progress.

In the meantime, the council will ensure that CCTV cameras in the town centre are restored to full working condition to pass recordings back to the police and Community Safety Team.

Mayor of Blaenavon, Cllr Alan Jones, said: “The police assured us that they do carry out frequent patrols across the town, and we suggested to them the places and times where people think they should have more of a presence.

“We’re also looking at preventative measures we can take to try to stop the problems escalating, and both Torfaen Community Safety and Bron Afon are pulling out all the stops in a bid to listen to what young people want.

“In addition, we’re going to speak to traders to see if we can get their cooperation in monitoring the purchase of eggs and flour.”

The police are also looking at the issue of disused needles being found in the Flower Park, while Bron Afon will investigate noise nuisance problems around Baker Street House.

Anyone with any information about these incidents - or any further incidents of anti-social behaviour - should call 101. Residents should use the reference 2100134650 for the Broad Street incident, 2100135110 for the Market Street incident, and 2100137479 for the Middle Coedcae Road incident.

Anti-social behaviour and crime can also be reported anonymously at fearless.org/en/give-info, on social media, and by contacting the Community Safety Team on 07943 871094.

Cllr Jones said: “We all need to work together as a community to tackle this, and reporting is vital as incidents need to be recorded.”