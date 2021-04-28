A CRASH has closed a Chepstow road near the Severn Bridge.
Emergency services are on the scene, after the incident - reported approximately half an hour ago - on Conway Drive in the Thornwell area of the town.
Eyewitnesses have reported seeing two fire engines, as well as a police presence.
The road is closed at both ends.
However, at present traffic around the scene is fairly quiet.
A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At approximately 2:43pm on Wednesday the 28th of April, we received reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision in Thornwell, Chepstow.
"Crews from Chepstow station attended the scene. All persons self-extricated from vehicle."
Gwent Police have said that a black Ford Fiesta and a silver Kia Sorrento were involved.
"No life changing/life threatening injuries," said a spokesperson.
"Recovery of vehicles being arranged."