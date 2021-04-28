A CRASH has closed a Chepstow road near the Severn Bridge.

Emergency services are on the scene, after the incident - reported approximately half an hour ago - on Conway Drive in the Thornwell area of the town.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing two fire engines, as well as a police presence.

The road is closed at both ends.

READ MORE:

However, at present traffic around the scene is fairly quiet.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At approximately 2:43pm on Wednesday the 28th of April, we received reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision in Thornwell, Chepstow.

"Crews from Chepstow station attended the scene. All persons self-extricated from vehicle."

Gwent Police have said that a black Ford Fiesta and a silver Kia Sorrento were involved.

"No life changing/life threatening injuries," said a spokesperson.

"Recovery of vehicles being arranged."