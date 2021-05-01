SUMMER is coming, restrictions are easing, and many people are hoping to have some fun in the sun.

Penarth is known for its iconic pier, its gardens, and – of course – that it has some of the best views in south Wales.

These are the top five things to do outside in Penarth, according to TripAdvisor at the time of publication.

The popularity ranking of all the places is based on ‘the quality, recency and quantity of reviews that a business receives from users — and the consistency of those reviews over time.’

Cosmeston Lakes Country Park

Picture: Jul Cullen

Cosmeston Lakes Country Park, on Lavernock Road, tops the list with an average rating of 4.5 out of five, based on 381 reviews.

It was also won the Travellers' Choice Award for 2020.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a great place for short gentle walks as well as slightly longer ones.

“I've been three times with my partner now and never failed to see swans, geese, ducks and squirrels all within touching distance. We've also been lucky enough to see cormorants and a water vole!

“The site has free parking, toilets, a cafe and a children's park as well as a paid historic village to visit.

“I would highly recommend although if you're keen on the wildlife, expect it to be interrupted by children and/or dogs as this is a popular location!”

Penarth Pier Pavilion

The Pavilion places second on the list, boasting an average of four out of five stars, based on 447 reviews.

The Pavilion is a not-for-profit organisation, dedicated to engaging with the community through the arts and the environment.

One reviewer wrote: “What a fantastic little pier and wonderful little town.

“We visited here on day of mixed weather, but generally some lovely sunny spells. The pier is free and offers some great little views.

“The art deco building is beautiful and the rest of the town is full of charm with a good mix of independent and chain stores. Near the pier is some nice park/gardens to stroll through or picnic in.

“If in this area, Penarth is well worth a visit.”

Lavernock Point - Penarth nature reserve

Picture: AlinaRC / Trip Advisor

Lavernock Point also made the top five with an average rating of 4.5 out of five based on five reviews.

Historically Lavernock has been an important site for the observation of bird migration.

One reviewer said: “Beautiful nature reserve well maintained by volunteers.

“Benches to sit on. Lots of butterflies. Lovely place to visit.”

Alexandra Park

Picture: Vale of Glamorgan Council

Alexandra Park, Rectory Road, also made the top five with an average 4.5 out of five stars based on five reviews.

MORE NEWS:

One reviewer said: “My mum brought me by train to the park 45 to 50 years ago and it still holds its charm, uniqueness and mystery.

“Whether It is hide and seek, or listening to the birds singing their songs, Going for a stroll, Or just sitting quietly, this is the park for you.

“The unusual topiary is quite striking and well worth a visit just to see that. The rare birds which are in huge ovaries are very very well kept, fed and very special.

“There's a range of parts to take And plenty of benches to sit on. If the sun is out you're guaranteed to get it in this Park.

“It is so well positioned to the north you have the town centre and to the South you have the Esplanade it really has it all.”

Cosmeston Medieval Village

Picture: Visit Wales

Making its way onto the list is Cosmeston Medieval Village, which has four stars out of five based on 26 reviews.

One reviewer said: “Firstly this site is now no longer free to enter, however it is well worth £5 to go in simply because it is a well presented and informative snapshot of life in a medieval village.

“The price is the same whether you have a guided tour or whether you go round with an audio wand. We would have liked to have had the tour but the timings didn't work for us so we had the audio wand.

“We have been on many audio wand experiences before and sometimes the commentary is as dry as old bones but not here.

“The commentary was done by two different people one of whom was in the role of reeve at the time. All the information was relevant and interesting and really helped to bring the excellent village to life.

“The village itself has a tithe barn, workers cottages, toilet, pigsty and village green, each place has its own commentary and is painstakingly restored to reflect 1350. It was a time of high taxation, a greedy church and corrupt priests so very like today!

“This is an excellent activity which is both enjoyable and informative. It is quite something to think you are looking directly into life 750 years ago. Highly recommended.”