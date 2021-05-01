YOUTH groups Urdd Gobaith Cymru and TG Lurgan have teamed up for a new Welsh and Irish music video production.

The clip, released this week is sound-tracked by 28 youngsters from Wales and Ireland performing Gwenwyn/Nimhneach (Poison)- a cover of the song Gwynwen by North Wales band Alffa. Gwynwen made history in 2018 when it became the first Welsh language song to hit one million plays on music streaming platform Spotify.

Mirain Iwerydd, from Crymych in Pembrokeshire, and one of the video’s Welsh singing leads, said: “I think its class that two countries and two minority languages have come together to create something so cool.”

The video also features performances from two young dancers, who worked together on their choreography. Elan Elidir can be seen dancing on Cardiff’s Ely Trail, while Aisling Sharkey performs on the roof of Phoenix Performing Arts College and Studio in Dublin.

Mícheál Ó Foighil, director of TG Lurgan the online music channel of Irish language summer school Coláiste Lurgan, said: “We're delighted to continue to strengthen our partnership with the Urdd and I think that this latest project not only demonstrates our people’s talent, but also the deep affection that they hold for their native culture.”

TG Lurgan is the most viewed online minority language channel in the world, amassing over 44 million views to date.

The project is the second collaboration between Urdd Gobaith Cymru and the Irish language school.

In January the two groups released Golau'n Dallu/Dallta as na Solise - a multilingual adaptation of the song Blinding Lights by The Weeknd. It was the first ever music video performed entirely in Welsh and Irish.

Alffa is made up of lead-vocalist and guitarist Dion Wyn Jones and drummer Sion Eifion Land, both from Llanrug, near Caernarfon.

Their music is released on the Recordiau Côsh record label, with support from the Welsh Government-funded international music distributor PYST, which aims to raise the profile of Welsh musicians around the world.

The two were teenagers when Gwynwen was selected for one of Spotify’s curated playlists, sparking international attention. The song currently stands at just overthree million plays on the streaming platform.

On the release of the new biligual version, Dion Wyn Jones said: “I love this cover and feel very privileged that this has happened to one of our tracks – I am grateful to those who have made it possible!”

Yws Gwynedd, a fellow artist on the Recordiau Côsh label, said: “It’s great that the Urdd has given Gwenwyn by Alffa the multilingual treatment.

“Language barriers have been blown wide open by artists recently, and Alffa was one of Recordiau Côsh’s first bands to receive recognition worldwide for Welsh music.

“This project reminds us that music is a universal language and you don’t always need to understand the words. There’s something truly special about sharing this platform with the Irish language as well – in unity, there’s strength.”

Urdd Gobaith Cymru is Wales’ largest youth organisation and will celebrate its centenary in 2022.

This article originally appeared on our sister site The National.