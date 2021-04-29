MORRISONS has launched a discreet new service to help those who are struggling to afford sanitary products.

The new initiative will be rolled out in all 497 of its stores after an employee came up with the idea to help vulnerable customers.

Customers in need can now go to any Morrisons customer service desk nationwide and ask for a package for 'Sandy' or a 'period product pack'.

The customers will then be given a free discreet envelope with sanitary products- and no questions will be asked.

If you’re struggling for sanitary products, you can head to our Customer Service Desk at any of our stores and ask for a package for Sandy. Our colleague will give you a discreet envelope with what you need, for free, no questions asked. #letsendperiodpoverty pic.twitter.com/SjwhmdoLRp — Morrisons (@Morrisons) April 26, 2021

(Twitter/@Morrisons)

Emma Parkinson, Community Champion at Morrisons Bolton Atlas, said:

"Period poverty is a real problem and going to a school in a predominantly low-income area gave me an insight into what it’s like to have no access to sanitary wear.

"It’s shocking that young girls and women go without sanitary products through no fault of their own so I’m really pleased that we at Morrisons can help to support those in need across the whole of the UK.”

Following the success of the recent Buy One Donate One campaign on sanitary products, Morrisons is also donating 125,000 sanitary products which will be distributed to local charities by community champions nationwide.

