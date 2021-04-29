PLANS have been lodged for two glamping pods near Usk in Monmouthshire.
If approved, the plans will see a glamping site, which includes a sauna and hot tub, at the Old Cottage Camp in the village of Bettws Newydd.
The site, which has most recently been used for equine purposes, currently possesses a six-horse stable block, which would be repurposed as part of the application.
Example of a glamping pod, which could be used. Picture: www.modulog.co.uk
Each of the two glamping pods would benefit from sleeping areas, living areas, a kitchen and toilet facilities.
A hot tub has also been proposed as part of the plans and a smaller building would be converted into a sauna.
The stable block would be converted into communal showers, toilets and a kitchen dining area.
Site of where the glamping pods could be. Photo: MCC planning portal
A planning statement says that noise levels will be managed by the applicants, who are also the nearest neighbours to the proposed glamping pods site.
A decision will be made by Monmouthshire County Council planners in the coming months.