FLOOD alerts have been issued for Newport and Monmouthshire.
The Newport alert encompasses Caerleon and areas just upstream along the Usk.
In Monmouthshire, the alert stretches up the Wye from Chepstow to just south of Monmouth.
A flood alert means that "flooding is possible" and that people should be prepared.
Both warnings will, according to Natural Resources Wales, be in place until this evening's high tide.
High tide in Newport is expected to reach 7.2 metres this evening, with a high tide of 7.2m also expected in Monmouthshire.
For advice and information on how to prepare for a potential flood, visit naturalresources.wales/flooding