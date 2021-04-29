A NURSE in Chepstow says she’s been left upset and confused after a car her late mother had helped her buy was stolen in broad daylight while she was at work.

Linda Sandison had driven her Land Rover Discovery 4 to work at Chepstow Community Hospital on the afternoon of April 22, but returned later that day to find the car was no longer in the surgery car park.

Ms Sandison, who also works in social housing helping vulnerable people, says she was devastated after “working extremely hard” for the car.

Linda Sandison

To add to her upset, the car was partly a gift from her late mother – who died on New Years Eve, and often told her daughter she’d like her to have a new car.

Ms Sandison explained: “It’s a keyless car and because I was aware of security issues, I purchased a Faraday bag to stop people from cloning the key.

“On the day the car was taken, as always, I had quickly put the key in the bag to make sure the car was secure.

“All I can think is that these people have been watching me for some time, and on a day where I may have taken a little longer to put it [the key] in the bag, they’ve managed to clone it.”

The Land Rover Discovery that was stolen

Ms Sandison says CCTV that has been passed to the police shows the car leaving the car park at around 2.30pm on that afternoon, barely an hour after Ms Sandison had arrived at work.

Explaining her feelings when she realised the car had been stolen, she said: “I was in complete shock. I had heard there was a risk with keyless cars, but I thought it would take a long time to clone a key fob, but this must have taken them seconds.

“It’s been very upsetting. I only had the car eight weeks, and because of the connection to my mother, it is very special to me.”

Ms Sandison says the incident has come at a particularly difficult time.

Linda Sandison working at the surgery at Christmas

“Work in both jobs has been very full on this year,” she said. “We’ve lost some nurses at the practice during the pandemic, and the pressures have risen. It’s been very stressful.

“And in the mornings I’m trying to look after elderly and vulnerable people via Zoom calls, which has been extremely challenging.

“I work 10 hours a day most days, and this is a real kick in the teeth for me and my family.”

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “At approximately 6.15pm on April 22 we received a report that a black Land Rover Discovery 4 had been stolen from Chepstow Community Hospital car park.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call 101 quoting log 380 22/04/21.”