JERMAINE Jenas and Ronan Keating will join Alex Jones as permanent co-presenters of The One Show, the BBC has confirmed.

It is the first time new presenters have been appointed to the BBC One show in a decade.

Mr Jenas and Mr Keating will already be familiar to regular viewers having presented the show over the past year.

The One Show entertains a regular audience of four million viewers and airs on BBC one at 7pm every week night.

Since retiring from a successful Jermaine Jenas has forged a career as a respected pundit with BBC’s Match Of The Day and BT Sport and has been a guest co-presenter on The One Show since September 2020.

On becoming a regular fixture on The One Show, he said: “I’ve absolutely loved being a part of The One Show, Alex, the team and the viewers have made me feel so welcome and we’ve had a lot of fun already.”

He added: “I’m really looking forward to joining as a full-time host alongside Ronan.”

Former Boyzone star Mr Keating also had a successful solo career and has since been a co-host on Magic FM’s breakfast show. He has also been a judge on The X Factor and The Voice Australia.

Mr Keating, who has presented The One Show as a guest since 2020 said: "I’m so delighted to officially be a part of The One Show family. It’s a show I’ve loved for many years as both a guest and a host and I can’t wait to get started alongside Alex, Jermaine and the wonderful team behind the scenes.’’

Mr Jenas will co-present with Alex Jones from Monday-Wednesday, with Mr Keating joining Ms JOnes on the sofa on Thursday and Friday each week, starting Monday, May 10.

Alex Jones has presented The One Show since 2010. (PA)

Ms Jones, who has presented the show since 2010, said: “Presenting The One Show is such a special privilege, especially in the last year - I am proud of the role we’ve played in keeping the nation company through these difficult times.

“We’re so lucky to have an amazing family of talent on The One Show and I’ve really loved getting to know Jermaine and Ronan on the sofa, it’s so exciting that they will be my co-hosts all year round.”

Both Mr Jenas and Mr Keatingwill continue with their existing commitments alongside their roles on the programme. Members of The One Show’s extended family of presenters, including Amol Rajan and Alex Scott, will continue to co-host episodes across the year.

Rob Unsworth, editor of The One Show, said: “We’re thrilled to have Ronan and Jermaine join us as the regular One Show hosts alongside Alex on the sofa.

“It’s an exciting new chapter for the show, and we’re looking forward to viewers getting to know a different side to such well-known faces.”