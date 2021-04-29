TV PROGRAMMES and addictive shows helped many of us get through lockdown.

Now, many of them are getting some well-deserved recognition and have been nominated for Bafta television awards.

Small Axe, The Crown and I May Destroy You are just some of the shows that have been nominated for an award.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Baftas- including the full list of nominations:

Who has been nominated?

Mangrove is one of five films from director Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology (BBC/PA)

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series leading the pack in terms of nominations this year.

The series of films is in the running for 15 gongs, including recognition for John Boyega for his performance as Met Police officer Leroy Logan in the instalment Red, White And Blue.

Letitia Wright and Shaun Parkes are also nominated for their performances in Mangrove and Sir Steve is nominated for best director.

The anthology, which was aired on the BBC, is in the running for nine craft prizes and six television awards, including best mini-series, and supporting actor nods for Malachi Kirby and Micheal Ward.

The Netflix royal drama The Crown scored 10 nods, six in craft categories and four in TV categories, including recognition for Josh O’Connor as the Prince of Wales, Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Josh O’Connor in The Crown (Netflix)

The show is nominated for the best drama series prize alongside Gangs Of London, I Hate Suzie and Save Me Too.

Michaela Coel’s powerful sexual assault drama I May Destroy You received eight nominations, including recognition for leading actress Coel and her co-star Paapa Essiedu, as well as a supporting nod for Weruche Opia, while the show is nominated for best mini-series.

Normal People, an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, scored seven nods, including best mini-series, while stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are recognised in the leading actor and leading actress categories.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is recognised for the entertainment programme prize and will compete against Strictly Come Dancing, Life & Rhymes and The Masked Singer, while Coronation Street, EastEnders, Casualty, and Hollyoaks are nominated in the soap and continuing drama category.

Paul Ritter is nominated for a posthumous Bafta for male performance in a comedy programme for his role in Friday Night Dinner. He died at the age of 54 earlier this month after a brain tumour diagnosis.

For the full list of nominees, head to the Bafta website.

What were the best TV moments of the last year?





It was previously announced that Diversity’s headline-grabbing performance on Britain’s Got Talent is in the running to be voted the best TV moment at this year’s awards.

The Black Lives Matter-inspired routine is among six nominees for the Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award, which is voted for by the public.

The dance group sparked more than 24,000 complaints with a performance on the ITV programme in 2020, which saw a white performer kneeling on the neck of the group’s founder Ashley Banjo, in a reference to the death of George Floyd.

But TV watchdog Ofcom dismissed the complaints, concluding that the routine’s “central message was a call for social cohesion and unity”.

Penelope being revealed as the mysterious Lady Whistledown in Netflix’s raunchy period drama Bridgerton, abusive husband Gray Atkins killing Chantelle in BBC One’s EastEnders and Luke Skywalker appearing in The Mandalorian on Disney+ also made the shortlist.

(Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Nigella Lawson’s mispronunciation of the word microwave as “mee-cro-wah-vay” also features, after the scene from her BBC Two programme Cook, Eat, Repeat became a viral hit on social media.

Gogglebox on Channel 4 is nominated for scenes showing its armchair critics responding to prime minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus press conferences.

To vote on the award, head to Virgin Media’s website.

Here is the full list of nominees:



Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Rob & Romesh Vs

The Big Narstie Show

The Ranganation

Current Affairs

America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)

Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary

The Battle For Hong Kong (Dispatches)

The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Daytime

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On

Richard Osman’s House Of Games Two

The Chase

The Great House Giveaway

Drama Series

Gangs Of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too

The Crown

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Bradley Walsh – Beat the Chasers

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing

David Mitchell – Would I Lie to You? At Christmas

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Factual Series

Crime & Punishment

Hospital

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

Once Upon A Time In Iraq



Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

The Repair Shop

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education

Daisy Haggard – Breeders

Daisy May Cooper – This Country

Emma Mackey – Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam

Mae Martin – Feel Good

International

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Leading Actor

John Boyega – Small Axe

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Shaun Parkes – Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central

Leading Actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Hayley Squires – Adult Material

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Letitia Wright – Small Axe

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Live Event

Life Drawing Live!

Springwatch 2020

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

The Third Day: Autumn

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper – This Country

Guz Khan – Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith – Inside No. 9

Mini-Series

Adult Material

I May Destroy You

Normal People

Small Axe

News Coverage

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis

Sky News: Inside Idlib



Reality & Constructed Factual

MasterChef: The Professionals

Race Across The World

The School That Tried To End Racism

The Write Offs

Scripted Comedy

Ghosts

Inside No. 9

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

Short Form Programme

Criptales

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities – Delta 7

The Main Part

They Saw The Sun First

Single Documentary

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)

Surviving Covid

Single Drama

Anthony

BBW (On The Edge)

Sitting In Limbo

The Windermere Children

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Specialist Factual

Extinction: The Facts

Putin: A Russian Spy Story

The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty

The Surgeon’s Cut

Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix

England v France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup

England v West Indies Test Cricket

London Marathon 2020

Supporting Actor

Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: UK

Malachi Kirby – Small Axe

Michael Sheen – Quiz

Micheal Ward – Small Axe

Rupert Everett – Adult Material

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie

Rakie Ayola – Anthony

Siena Kelly – Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: UK

Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Bridgerton – Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown

Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020

EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle

Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat – Mee-cro-wah-vay

The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker arrives

When can I watch this year’s Bafta television awards?





Comedian Richard Ayoade is returning to host the Baftas for a second year, with the ceremony returning to a studio-based production.

2020’s ceremony was broadcast live from behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, with nominees accepting their awards virtually.

The Baftas will broadcast as-live on BBC One on the evening of Sunday 6 June.