DRIVING TESTS were allowed to resume last week (22 April)- but many learners will have to face the theory test first.

The cancellation of more than 450,000 practical tests in Britain due to the coronavirus pandemic means the waiting time to book a slot is around 17 weeks, according to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

As a result of the cancellation, many learner’s driving theory tests have expired meaning they will have to retake them before they can take their test.

Here’s everything you need to know about driving theory tests- including a quiz to test your road knowledge.

MORE NEWS:

What is the driving theory test?

The theory test for car and motorcycle drivers is made up of two parts taken at the same time - multiple choice and hazard perception.

You must pass both parts of the test to get a test certificate.

In the multiple choice section you will need to score at least 43/50 in order to pass.

The hazard perception mark needed is 44/75.

You must wear a face covering at your test. If you do not wear one, you must have a good reason, for example:

you have a physical or mental illness, impairment or disability

wearing it would cause you severe distress

Wearing glasses does not count as a good reason.

Car and motorcycle tests cost £23.

Could you pass a theory test if you took one now?

We have created a quiz in an attempt to simulate the multiple choice segment of the test.

This quiz includes some of the trickiest multiple choice questions that often catch learners off guard.

The answer outlined in green is the correct one.

Did you pass? Share your answer in the comment section.