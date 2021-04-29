A MOTHER running an “illegal pharmacy” from her own home made £145,000 selling drugs throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland in just six months.

Shalane Hodder used WhatsApp to advertise and market codeine, diazepam and a synthetic form of cannabis.

She was jailed for 30 months in January and was back in Cardiff Crown Court for her Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

The judge, Recorder Bilal Siddique, heard how Hodder benefited by £145,420.85 but has just £4,937.62 in assets which can be seized by police.

The 35-year-old, of Philip Street, Trinant, near Newbridge, has three months to hand over the cash or face an extra 12 weeks in jail.

During the defendant’s sentencing earlier this year, the court was told Hoffer was importing drugs from India and Siberia before selling them on.

She was a part of 100 groups on messaging platform WhatsApp with a potential customer reach of more than 10,000.

Her operation was shut down in September 2019 when a drugs warrant was executed at the house she lived in with her partner Laurie Parfitt.

The defendant used a caravan in Oakdale to store her stock.

Officers recovered 92,000 tablets worth up to £112,000 and one of her customers was as young as 17.

Matthew Roberts, prosecuting, told how Gwent Police drugs expert Detective Constable Sean Meyrick said: “This was large scale supply at a commercial level.” Hodder, of Philip Street, Hodder pleaded guilty to 25 offences in total.

They included importing controlled drugs, supplying class B and class C drugs, and possession with intent to class B and class C drugs.

After her sentencing, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, Detective Constable Isaac Gott, said outside the court: “This was a lengthy and complex investigation into the illegal pharmacy being orchestrated by Hodder.

“Hodder was running this pharmacy from her own home in South Wales, supplying customers all over the UK and Ireland with drugs imported from India and Siberia.

“The devastation and destruction drugs have in the community cannot be underestimated and often goes unnoticed to those at the top of the organisational hierarchy.

“The removal of tens of thousands of class B, C and psychoactive substances that could have flooded the streets will now be destroyed and will go some way to disrupting the flow of drugs on our streets.

“Hodder sold these drugs purely out of greed to line her own pockets.

“She amassed a large financial gain from her supplying which was re-invested back into the illegal business and did so whilst claiming benefits.

“Gwent Police will relentlessly pursue those who supply any controlled drugs within our community".