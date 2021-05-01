Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
This week we have launched the hunt for Gwent's cutest pet. If you think your pet fits the bill go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/cutestpet to upload an image and some information.
Heather Miles shared this picture of Bob, a happy Jackapoo from Newport
Kirsty Carlton sent in this picture of Biscuit, a three-year-old rescue from Cats Protection
Rebecca Stevens shared this picture of Tumnus as a kitten chasing a feather in Newport
Here is Blue waiting for a treat in Blaenavon. Picture from Bev Phillips Davies
Laura Bassett shared this picture of Ozzie the cockatiel, happy doing his favourite thing - eating - in Newport