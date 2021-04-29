NEWPORT'S rolling weekly case rate for coronavirus remains the highest in Wales - to April 24, the latest available.

The Newport rate for the week to April 24 was 30.4 cases per 100,000 people, while the Wales rate was more than half that, at 12.0 per 100,000.

It is worth stressing that case rates Wales-wide have fallen massively since the dark days of the second wave of coronavirus, in the early days of January, and Newport is no exception, though more recently the city's rate has not fallen as much as those in other parts of Wales.

The rate for Gwent as a whole, to April 23 is 12.0 per 100,000, though again, it must be pointed out that with case numbers and rates so low, small fluctuations in cases can have a bigger effect on rates.

20 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Gwent today - 11 in Newport, six in Caerphilly, two in Monmouthshire, one in Torfaen and zero in Blaenau Gwent - out of 69 in Wales.

There have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent for 11 days Two new deaths have been confirmed in other parts of Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,458, including 41,515 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales now stands at 5,550, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales is now 1,816,451. And 732,643 is the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

Monmouthshire (5.3 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the third lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas, to April 24. Caerphilly (8.3) has the tenth lowest rate in Wales, and Blaenau Gwent (8.6) has the 11th lowest. Torfaen (7.4) has the eighth lowest rate in Wales.

More than half (12) of Wales' council areas currently have rolling weekly case rates below 10 per 100,000.

The confirmed new cases across Wales are:

Newport - 11

Cardiff - nine

Swansea - eight

Carmarthenshire - seven

Caerphilly - six

Wrexham - four

Gwynedd - four

Rhondda Cynon Taf - three

Powys - three

Neath Port Talbot - two

Monmouthshire - two

Anglesey - two

Bridgend - two

Merthyr Tydfil - two

Torfaen - one

Flintshire - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Conwy - one

Pembrokeshire - zero

Ceredigion - zero

Blaenau Gwent - zero

Denbighshire - zero

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - none

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.