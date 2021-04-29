A DRUG dealer who told arresting police officers, ‘What’s the big deal? I’m only selling a bit of weed!’ has been jailed for trafficking cannabis.

Expectant father Michael Summers, 29, was sent to prison after he was caught selling drugs for the third time.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said: “A search warrant was executed at 6.45am and the defendant’s mother allowed the police into her home.

“Mr Summers was on the stairs. He asked to use the toilet and then tried to escape through the bathroom window.

“The defendant told officers, ‘What’s the big deal? I’m only selling a bit of weed!”

When officers searched Summers’ car, they found 155g of cannabis with a street value of between £1,510 and £1,650.

They also seized two mobile phones from under his pillow which were examined.

Mrs Yeo told Cardiff Crown Court: “There were messages like, ‘Be sound if you can drop an eighth at mine’ and ‘Can you drop it at Tesco near Homebase?’

She added: “He played a significant role selling directly to users.”

Summers, of Vinegar Hill, Undy, Monmouthshire, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on April 17, 2019.

The prosecution explained that the long delay in the case was as a result of it taking 18 months for the cannabis to be forensically examined.

Summer had two previous convictions for possessing class B drugs with intent to supply for which he received suspended sentences.

He was jailed for four weeks in 2018 for possessing cannabis and failing to stop.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said: “The delay is significant. So much can happen in two years.

“There is little justification in him having to wait for two years to be sentenced.

“I know it took 18 months for the forensic examination to take place, but that’s just too long.

“The police seized the drugs on the day. What else was he ever going to be charged with?”

Mr Williams added that Summers’ partner is pregnant and the defendant was hoping to start up his own business.

The judge, Recorder Bilal Siddique, told the defendant: “This was the third time you were at it.”

He jailed Summers for nine months and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge after his release from prison.