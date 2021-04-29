A SOUTH Wales woman has been fined for motoring offences.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that Elizabeth Shaw, of New Road, Cwmllynfell, Neath Port Talbot, was driving a Ford Kuga on January 29 in Cwmtwrch Uchaf, without a driving licence or insurance.
The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to both charges under the single justice procedure.
Shaw was fined £120, ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs and handed six penalty points.