A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

STEVEN DANJUMA SANI, 54, of Moorland Park, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted his fifth driving whilst disqualified offence.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.

PATRICK BANDY, 18, of Llanwern Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

READ MORE

MATTHEW RICHARD HEWER, 35, of Little Mill, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was made the subject of a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £95 costs.

RYAN JOHN ROGERS, 28, of Fairfax Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK LLEWELLYN JONES, 33, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone.

He was ordered to pay £170 in a fine and costs.

ANTHONY PAUL TAYLOR, 36, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted stealing a £7.99 bottle of gin from Savers in Ebbw Vale.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.

JOSHUA PHILLIP JARVIS, 27, of Windermere Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £525 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to wasting police time.

FADUNO HAJIALI, 37, of Commercial Street, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted assaulting an accident and emergency health care support worker in Cwmbran.

She must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £280 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN RYAN, 34, of Ash Green, Oakfield, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.

He was ordered to pay £374 in fines, costs and a surcharge.