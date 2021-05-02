THE RNLI in Wales has released its annual rescue figures which show a busy 2020 for its Penarth team, with a further increase in callouts predicted this summer.

Across Wales, lives saved during the summer of 2020 rocketed by 71 per cent as lockdown restrictions eased and people flocked to the coast.

The latest annual statistics for 2020 show RNLI Penarth’s lifeboats launched 42 times last year, aiding 38 people in distress.

More than half of the calls answered by Penarth’s volunteer crew saw them launching the lifeboats during the hours of darkness.

Figures also show that people becoming cut off by the tide is a huge cause of concern in the Wales and the West, with 115 lifeboat call-outs in the region to people finding themselves stranded by the tide.

The figure is almost double the national average.

This year with more people expected be holidaying close to home, the RNLI predicts a summer like no other.

The lifesaving charity is calling for the people of Penarth to support its Mayday campaign to raise funds to ensure volunteer crews can continue to save lives at sea.

MORE NEWS:

The RNLI’s Mayday campaign launches on Saturday 1 May and runs throughout the month.

Lifesavers in Penarth are calling on supporters to join the Mayday Mile and cover at least one mile in any way they chose and raise vital funds to keep people safe on our coastline.

Stuart Wallace, RNLI Lifesaving Lead for the West says: "We all saw the images of packed beaches around the coast as restrictions lifted last summer, which meant a hugely busy season for the RNLI in Wales and the West as a whole.

"As another summer approaches, we know that our lifesavers face more huge challenges in keeping everyone safe, which is why we’re now the ones sending out our own Mayday call and asking for help.

"Our annual Mayday fundraising campaign is our call for your support to help keep you and your family safe at the coast this summer."

Launching on Saturday, May 1 and running for the whole of the month, the RNLI’s annual Mayday campaign asks people to sign up to support lifesavers around the UK and Ireland.

This year, the charity will be calling on supporters to join the Mayday Mile, and cover at least one mile in any way they like in order to raise vital funds.

Stuart added: "Our lifesavers drop everything to run to the lifeboat station when the call comes, so we’re asking our supporters to put themselves in the crew’s boots and join the Mayday Mile.

"Every penny raised during Mayday will go towards ensuring we are ready to save even more lives this year."

To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or to make a donation in support of the RNLI’s lifesavers, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday.

*Summer refers to the period of June 1 to August 31 2020.