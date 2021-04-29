A NEW fence could be built around a Newport school in an effort to deter vandalism.
An application has been lodged with the city council to set up a new new fence around Tredegar Park Primary School on Partridge Way.
The proposed fence “would replace the existing perimeter fence surrounding the school site”.
MORE NEWS:
- Seven-year-old raises money for Raven House Trust food bank
- Brynmawr boy's family fundraising for Tŷ Hafan and Noah's Ark
- Residents metres from Machen Mountain blaze tell of worry
An officer’s report recommends that the plans are approved.
It says: “The applicant has advised that the school is experiencing vandalism and so the proposed fence is sought to improve security.”
The current fence, which has previously been vandalised, is 1.8 metres high and made of vertical steel bars.
If approved, the new fence will be 2.4 metres high and made of mesh panels with entrance gates to match.
No objections have been raised to the council.
A decision will be made in a planning committee meeting on May 5.