DEBENHAMS has announced the final closing date for its final 52 UK stores, including its flagship Friars Walk store.

As the Argus previously reproted, the company's Newport branch is set to close on Tuesday, May 4. And now Debenhams has confirmed closing dates for all its remaining stores.

After scraping through previous years, the pandemic saw Debenhams finally fall into administration.

In January, online fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Debenhams brand and website for £55 million in a deal that will see the brand operate as an online-only retailer from next year.

Bosses confirmed the deal will not include stores as part of the structured winding down of the business.

Debenhams reopened on April 12 as non-essential retailers were given the green light to reopen in England but said they will only trade until all stock is cleared.

The firm is trying to sell off any remaining stock with up to 80 per cent off fashion and home products and at least 50 per cent off everything sold in store.

The number of jobs lost as a result is still unknown, but with stores closing across the 242-year-old brand, it is unlikely many of the remaining 12,000 jobs will be saved.

A spokesperson for Debenhams said: “Our stock is flying off the shelves and it’s no surprise with such great bargains available.

"Time is running out for shoppers to take advantage of the incredible discounts being offered."

As part of the sale to Boohoo, the department store will now operate as an online-only brand in May.

Debenhams stores closing on May 2:

Carmarthen

Fareham

Gravesend

Hounslow

Ilford

Llandudno

Llanelli

Newbury

Oldham

Taunton

Walsall

Winchester

Workington

Worthing

Wrexham

York Monks Cross

Debenhams stores closing on May 4:

Bangor

Bedford

Bolton

Bradford

Bury

Cambridge

Hastings

Ipswich

Newport

Nottingham

Sutton

Debenhams stores closing on May 8: