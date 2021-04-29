ALASTAIR Campbell has revealed he will be the new host of Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid.

However, MR Campbell will only be in the presenter's chair for a short time as the former New Labour spin doctor revealed he will be in the hot seat from May 10-12 as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Speaking on Twitter, He said: “So weird to be wearing a suit and tie. Been in at @GMB checking the presenter chair and seeing if I can cope with the tech!

“And no I am NOT the new Piers Morgan but I will be presenting alongside Susanna Reid May 10-12 through Mental Health Awareness Week.”

So weird to be wearing suit and tie. Been in at @GMB checking the presenter chair and seeing if I can cope with the tech! And no I am NOT the new @piersmorgan BUT I will be presenting alongside @susannareid100 May 10-12 thru Mental Health Awareness Week. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yWtXisypcM — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) April 29, 2021

He added: “In addition to usual news and interviews hoping to draw attention to mental health issues which GMB has long championed.

“But also keen to get stuck in on all the big political stories post May 6 elections.”

Good Morning Twitter retweeted his announcement and said: “Welcome to the team. We can’t wait for some fiery debates, don’t hold back.”

Alastair Campbell has been open about his mental health battles in 2020, released a book discussing his longstanding struggles with mental health, and the lengths he’s gone to manage them.

Welcome to the team! 🙌 We can't wait for some fiery debates, don't hold back 🔥 https://t.co/fNVxza1Fjo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 29, 2021

Last week, it was reported the producers of the show had finally decided on a full-time replacement for Piers Morgan.

It is understood that Richard Madeley will be hosting the popular ITV daytime show in June as a “trial”.

There will then be the option of extending the deal if his stint as co-host, alongside Susanna Reid, goes well.

Mr Madeley has stood in for Mr Morgan, who quit last month after a row over comments he made about Meghan Markle, before and is said to be popular with viewers.