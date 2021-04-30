NEWPORT City Council will be supporting a campaign to help wildlife by letting wildflowers grow as part of Plantlife’s No Mow May.

The council will be leaving grass to grow throughout May, which will allow for the wildflowers to grow and support bees, butterflies and other wildlife.

The move comes in recognition of Newport’s status as a Bee Friendly City and follows a number of changes the council has made to help enhance nature and counter the impact of climate change.

Already the council has trialled a number of measures of grass management and planted different wildflower seed mixes in their designated ‘leave to grow’ pilot sites.

They will begin regular mowing schedules across the city in June, however, grass cutting will be done before June in certain places to maintain visibility for road users, keep traffic signage and sight lines clear, maintain margins and access on paths and cycle routes, parks, sports grounds, cemetery sites and access to play areas.

MORE NEWS:

The No Mow May campaign is encouraging individuals, councils and stakeholders to let their lawns and green spaces grow throughout May instead of mowing them.

Cllr Roger Jeavons, deputy leader of the council, said: “I’m delighted to announce Newport’s support for No Mow May.

“From installing solar panels on council buildings to introducing new 20mph speed limits, we are taking many proactive steps as an authority to make Newport a greener, healthier place to live, and our support for No Mow May is another of those steps.

“We recognise that we have a duty to help increase biodiversity, and by supporting this campaign we are demonstrating our commitment to making positive, lasting changes for the people and wildlife of our city.”

For more information on the council’s grass management and No Mow May, visit www.newport.gov.uk