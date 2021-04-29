A FINAL update has been given on the redevelopment of Pontypool Park.

Pontypool RFC's chief executive officer Ben Jeffreys says the work, which began in January, is around 95 per cent complete.

The plans to renovate the newly-named Ray Prosser Stand at Pontypool Park have been in the works since the club’s long-term future at the ground was secured in December 2019.

The renovated grandstand will include new seating, side screens, a digital scoreboard and new player dugouts, as well as improvements to the outside and roof of the stand and drainage.

It will also include signage paying tribute to Ray Prosser, as well as a plaque in memory of club volunteer and supporter Pat Shephard on the steps the players climb making their way on to the pitch.

Mr Prosser, who died in November last year, aged 93, won 22 caps for Wales and played for the British Lions in their fourth Test win against New Zealand in 1959.

He later took over as coach at Pooler during a golden era for the club, which saw them become Welsh champions on five occasions, the Merit Table seven times and the WRU National Cup in 1983.

Mr Jeffreys spoke about the challenges the club is facing.

He said he hoped they would be able to make staff and player announcements at some point in the summer, adding: "We are still working behind the scenes, it is challenging though.

"The return to play from the WRU is not set in stone by any means and that does pose a challenge but we will do our best to keep prepared."

He was also able to unveil a new set of posts at the ground, with the traditional black, red and white hoops.

Work will continue on the ground, with the scoreboard one of the remaining elements to be completed.