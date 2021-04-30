A NEWPORT venue is creating a touching tribute to those lost in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lysaght Institute, on Orb Drive in Newport, is creating a lane of daffodils in memory of all loved ones lost to coronavirus and welcomes people to get involved.

The plan is that the yellow flowers will bloom in the spring, coinciding with the second anniversary of the first national lockdown.

A spokesperson for the venue said: “We have chosen daffodils, not only for the bright yellow colour, but they will divide and revive endlessly meaning the memory of your loved one will live on and even grow in the future.”

Anyone who has lost someone in the coronavirus pandemic can donate a daffodil bulb in their memory.

Throughout March 2022 Lysaght Institute will have the names of loved ones lost played on a screen in the reception area, with people welcome to stroll through Daffodil Lane.

The bulbs will be planted in November in preparation for next spring – people are asked not to plant the bulbs themselves as their team of gardeners will be ready to plant them in the right places.

Anyone wanting to contribute to Daffodil Lane can bring a bulb, with their loved ones name attached, to Lysaght Institute.

Alternatively, or for those further afield, post your bulbs and names to: Lysaght Institute, Orb Drive, Newport, NP19 0RA.

To stay up to date with the project search 'Daffodil Lane at Lysaght' on Facebook.